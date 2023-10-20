Teens fired at least 17 times in Morgan State shooting that injured 5, prosecutor says at bail review

BALTIMORE — The teens authorities believe to be responsible for shooting five people on the campus of Morgan State University earlier this month fired at least 17 rounds, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

A witness identified the shooters, Assistant State’s Attorney Susan Rodgers said at a bail review for a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C., charged with 34 counts stemming from the Oct. 3 shooting.

Investigators have yet to link the teen to 17 9mm casings recovered from the shooting scene, the teen’s public defender, Robert Linthicum, said in court.

There is “no gun, no DNA,” added Linthicum, who leads his office’s youth offender unit, requesting that his client be released to serve home detention at his mother’s home pending trial.

Describing the shooting as “an attack,” Baltimore District Judge Kent J. Boles Jr. found that the teen “would be an extreme danger to the community at large” if released. He ordered the 17-year-old held without bond.

Police arrested the 17-year-old last Thursday, and announced the next day they were also seeking to bring Jovan Williams, 18, into custody on attempted murder charges in connection to the same shooting. As of Friday, Williams remained at large.

In court, Rodgers said officers arrested the teen in D.C. “in a vehicle” with at least two other occupants, three 9 mm handguns and 100 grams of marijuana. Police found two occupants were carrying guns, while the third firearm wasn’t taken from anyone’s person. Investigators submitted the latter for DNA testing, according to Rodgers.

The teen is charged with five counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first- and second-degree assault. He also faces several firearms offenses and the charge of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

He has no criminal record and no other pending charges, an investigator with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services’ Pretrial Services Division said in court.

Linthicum said the teen, who turns 18 in November, was in the 11th grade at a school in D.C. where students go to catch up on credits, a volunteer at the recreation center he’d long attended and is a practicing Muslim. In asking for home detention, Linthicum said his client came from a “good background, stable family” and that his mother was “very, very supportive.”

“He would not be in Baltimore. He’d be all the way down in D.C.,” Linthicum said.

The shooting rattled the university campus, upending its annual homecoming week celebration. With the shooting suspects at large, university officials canceled the weekend’s festivities and the next week’s classes.

Morgan State President David Wilson said the university, which experienced gun violence at three consecutive homecoming events, would work to better secure the campus. At the same time, he vowed not to let violence disrupt his institution’s mission.

Authorities have yet to arrest Williams, who law enforcement in Washington, D.C. have wanted since July on federal charges pertaining to his alleged participation in a “violent drug trafficking organization” there.

Williams’ federal indictment in Washington charged him with distributing cannabis and carrying an “AR-style .223 caliber pistol” equipped with a device that allowed the gun to shoot automatically, rather than one round for each trigger pull, for the drug crew. The gun was privately manufactured, or what is more commonly known as a “ghost gun,” and qualified as a machine gun under federal law, according to the indictment.

Baltimore police said two people were responsible for the gunfire at Morgan State, but have thus far declined to say what types of firearms the shooters used.

