Teens girls argue about a boy. 2 people end up stabbed outside a Kennewick home

A group of teens attacked a 14-year-old girl outside a Kennewick home in what appeared to be a fight about a boy.

The attack left the teen with several stab wounds and a cut to her back, according to court documents. And a 39-year-old woman who tried to break up the fight also was stabbed several times, including a cut to her neck and a collapsed lung.

One of the alleged attackers, Dakota L. Chavez, 14, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the attack.

Chavez is only accused of stabbing the 14-year-old girl. Another teen attacked the woman, according to court documents.

Chavez and the 14-year-old victim allegedly had a fight over a 14-year-old boy, according to court documents. The boy was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and he was “talking” to Chavez.

Police told the Herald, the victim was sending messages back and forth with the girl before the fight.

According to a 911 call, about five people including Chavez and the teen boy, showed up at the home on the 700 block of Tweedt Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 20.

The teen girl said she started fighting Chavez, and several other girls tried to jump into the fight.

A video of the fight was posted on Instagram, showing the 39-year-old woman trying to separate the two girls. While she was trying to break it up, another girl attacked her from behind.

The video showed something in Chavez’s hand while she was swinging and the other girl dropped what appeared to be a box cutter.

After the fight, the group got into a black car and drove away.

Chavez’s mother told police her daughter said she sneaked out of the house and had been at the fight.

The girl had scrapes on her face and told officers she was at the fight, but not involved in the stabbing.

Police searched Chavez’s home and found a pair of sweatpants and white Nike shoes with blood.