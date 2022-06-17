Teens got tattoos from man in Parkland then carjacked him at gunpoint, deputies say

Three teenagers were arrested Friday in Tacoma after carjacking a man at gunpoint in Parkland who had just given the teens tattoos, Pierce County deputies said.

The robbery suspects, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls, then led deputies on a pursuit in the stolen vehicle onto northbound Interstate 5 and into the city, where Tacoma police flattened the vehicle’s tires using stop sticks, according to a news release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The car was brought to a halt.

After a foot pursuit, the teenagers were detained and booked into Remann Hall, Pierce County’s juvenile detention center.

The teenagers were booked for investigation of first-degree robbery, felony harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer, deputies said. The 17-year-old boy was also booked on suspicion of attempting to elude police.

Deputies were dispatched about 3:55 a.m. to the 11900 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland for a report of an armed robbery at a gas station, according to the release.

There, deputies established probable cause for first-degree robbery, Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. The victim told deputies he had just completed tattoos on three people and was giving them a ride home when they all pulled out guns and threatened to shoot him.

The victim got out of his vehicle, and the three people drove off in it, deputies said. The stolen car was spotted by a sheriff’s sergeant on the outskirts of Lakewood.

Moss said the sergeant followed the vehicle onto westbound state Route 512, then onto northbound Interstate 5 without activating the patrol vehicle’s lights. He said the sergeant followed at speeds of about 50 mph on the interstate.

The robbery suspects got off the interstate at the South 38th Street exit. Moss said that’s when the sergeant activated the patrol car’s flashing lights. With the help of backup, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off and deputies gave chase.

Tacoma police deployed the stop sticks at 72nd Street East and McKinley Avenue. Deputies said the teenagers got out of the car, which was allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy. The teens ran away, but deputies caught up and arrested them.