Teens make grim discovery when they find woman’s body in tote bin, Arkansas cops say

A group of teenagers discovered a woman’s body in a plastic tote in rural Arkansas, according to deputies and news reports.

The identity of the woman, discovered at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. in St. Francis County, remains a mystery, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said teenagers found the body off the side of a road, according to WMC.

“The body was partially decomposed. We think the body had been out there maybe a couple of weeks,” Sheriff Bobby Mays told WREG. “Whoever did this had no feeling at all whatsoever for what they had done, no conscience.”

The teens posted about the discovery on social media, and a person told the sheriff it could be his missing mother, WREG reported.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will examine the body to determine the cause of death and identification, the sheriff’s office said.

St. Francis County is about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock.

