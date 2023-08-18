Teens had access to guns, 'handled them carelessly' in Wednesday accidental shooting

BATTLE CREEK — A shooting that left one teen injured Wednesday has been deemed accidental.

In a Friday news release, Battle Creek police indicated the shooting happened because two teenagers had access to guns, "and handled them carelessly."

A 17-year-old Battle Creek boy fired the gun, police said. Authorities will submit a juvenile petition/charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office for review related to the 17-year-old.

At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was previously listed in critical condition, but has since improved to stable condition, police said Friday.

Authorities determined the shooting happened in the second block of Highway Street, in the Post Addition neighborhood. During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant for a home near the scene of the shooting and found two handguns.

Police ultimately determined the shooting was accidental as the teens had access to the guns mishandled them.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Shooting that injured 16-year-old deemed accidental