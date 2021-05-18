Teens in hijabs called ‘terrorists’ by Tennessee man, feds say. Now he faces prison

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

Two teenagers wearing hijabs were walking home from a school bus stop in 2017 when they said a man shouted at them and told them to go back to their country. The same man is accused of attacking their father with a knife when he stepped in to defend them.

After nearly four years and a mistrial, the man charged in the incident — 35-year-old Christopher Beckham — pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in Tennessee federal court on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a news release.

Beckham faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in October.

“The cowardly and unprovoked attack and display of hate-filled aggression by this defendant toward two innocent young girls and their father is despicable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in the release.

Public defenders appointed to represent Beckham did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Tuesday.

The case dates to Oct. 24, 2017, when the teenagers told federal agents they opted to walk home from their school bus stop in Nashville instead of waiting for their dad to pick them up. He drove a cab and routinely give them a ride home from the stop but was sometimes late because of traffic.

As the girls were walking, they said a man they had never seen before passed them and shouted “Allahu Akbar!” The man, who investigators later identified as Beckham, then told them to “go back to your country.”

Around the same time, investigators said the girls’ father drove up in his taxi and saw his daughters being followed by an unknown white man. He reportedly parked the van and got out to stand between the man and his daughters.

Beckham is accused of throwing the first punch after the girls’ dad confronted him. They fought for a few minutes before prosecutors said Beckham brandished a small pocket knife and tried to swing it at the girls’ father, who ducked but lost his balance and fell.

When Beckham stood over him, one of teenagers reportedly yelled, “Don’t hurt him, he’s my father!”

Beckham ultimately walked away after other witnesses got involved, and investigators said the family followed him in their taxi while they called 911. Beckham reportedly charged the taxi when he saw it. He’s also accused of chasing the girls’ mother in her van with his knife drawn.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived shortly thereafter and arrested Beckham. While he was being arrested, Beckham reportedly called the family Iranians, N-words, terrorists and members of ISIS.

“He asked the officers why they were siding with a terrorist over one of their own kind,” investigators said after interviewing the father. “The family heard (him) clearly state that he would kill the family when he got out of jail.”

The father told investigators he was from Somalia and his daughters were born in a refugee camp in Botswana. He said they immigrated to the United States when the girls were 5 and 6 years old.

In addition to state charges related to the assault, Beckham was indicted on federal hate crime charges in April 2018. He was also accused of lying to FBI agents when he told them the teenagers were trying to break into cars and hit him on the head.

Public defenders representing Beckham tried unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out, saying the federal government was overstepping its bounds in a “local crime.”

The judge denied the motion, court filings show.

The case went to trial in September 2019 but the jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict. Beckham pleaded guilty on Friday before the case could go back to trial this summer.

Charges dropped against hate group member. Pro-Nazi ties never raised in Miami court

Man defaces mosque with anti-Islam graffiti ‘to get a reaction,’ Minnesota cops say

Woman who called police on Black delivery driver faces hate crime charge, CA cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • Trevor Rogers has career night with a pair of milestones to lead Marlins over Phillies

    Trevor Rogers made his way to the mound in the eighth inning on Wednesday, looking to add to a start already filled with highlights and preserve the Miami Marlins’ two-run lead.

  • Texas Rangers no-hit again in 2021. This time was by former teammate Corey Kluber.

    The New York Yankees right-hander pitched for the Rangers in 2020, albeit for one inning before a season-ending injury.

  • North Texas wedding planner used COVID funds to buy Teslas and trucks, feds say

    The owner of a Texas wedding planning company could go to prison, officials say.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • 'Please do not let me leave this earth without justice': Black Americans who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago make their case for reparations

    Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis, and Lessie Benningfield Randle - all over the age of 100 years old - testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

  • Fox News Star Geraldo Rivera: U.S. ‘Complicit’ in Israel’s ‘Crime Against Humanity’

    Fox NewsNot only did Geraldo Rivera shockingly call out the United States on Wednesday for being “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity” by providing Israel weapons to bomb Gaza, but the Fox News star declared that Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib—a Fox News bogeywoman—“is right” that such arms sales should be halted.As the only Palestinian-American in Congress, Tlaib has been outspoken about what she describes as the Israeli “apartheid system” being inflicted on its Palestinian population. Amid increasing violence in Gaza, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, Tlaib confronted President Joe Biden ahead of a Michigan speech, reportedly telling him the “White House must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, dignity, and human rights.”After praising Tlaib as a “fighter” and promising her he would protect her family in the West Bank, the White House claimed that Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” representing the administration’s strongest stance yet on the ongoing tensions.After Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said the “world is watching to see if President Biden moves over to the side of ‘The Squad’ against our ally,” adding that Tlaib opposes the $735-million sale of U.S. weapons to Israel “to defend itself in the battle against Hamas,” she asked Rivera if he was “sympathetic” to the Democratic lawmaker’s argument.“I am indeed, Martha. People have to recognize what the Gaza Strip is,” Rivera declared. “It’s one of the most menacing places on Earth that I’ve ever reported from.”He continued: “Everyone and everything going into and out of Gaza is controlled by Israel. Electricity, fuel, airspace, ports, cell phone service, even who gets to farm those meager fields. It’s effectively one of the world’s largest prison camps and it is being bombed with bombs supplied by the United States. It’s outrageous that we gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”Conservative pundit Katie Pavlich, meanwhile, insisted that “Israelis can’t afford a ceasefire now” because of the threat they face from Hamas and others, adding that “Israel is doing what they can to defend its citizens.”Piggybacking on Pavlich’s argument, MacCallum added that “Israel is a tiny country surrounded by people that don’t want it to exist,” and seemingly blamed the Biden administration for the escalating conflict, claiming, “It’s impossible not to see the behind-the-scenes effort to re-enter a deal with Iran at play here.”Stating that he has “no proposed solution” for Middle East peace, Rivera instead focused his attention on the fact that dozens of Palestinian children have been killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes against Gaza.“I want our audience—the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right,” he exclaimed. “That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”Pavlich fired back that her colleague deployed a “dishonest argument to accuse the Americans and Israelis of deliberately targeting civilians,” and she further claimed that Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields.“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?!” Rivera shot back, adding: “I am saying... an Israeli F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians.”“You are repeating Hamas propaganda,” Pavlich fumed, prompting Rivera to remind her that he is Jewish and a Zionist.“They go out of their way to stop civilians from being killed and Hamas uses them as shields. It’s a known fact and you’re denying it,” Pavlich responded anyhow.“You shoot an artillery round from a tank and you expect it to land only on the military version of Hamas?” Rivera wondered aloud, leading MacCallum to end the segment with a nice dose of a good, old-fashioned bothsidesism.“That’s one point that is valid,” the anchor concluded. “Katie’s point is also valid.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to COVID-related fraud, faces lengthy prison sentence

    The man from Meridian falsified payroll requests and charged his employer, Fry Foods, for testing he did not conduct.

  • Powerful NC politician who stole from GOP donors shouldn’t go to prison, feds say

    Prosecutors and a lawyer for former NC Rep. David Lewis agree that losing his reputation, farm and political career should be punishment enough for his crimes.

  • Canada's Teck says its copper projects shielded from potential Chile tax hike

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada’s Teck Resources sees little risk of higher taxes in copper powerhouse Chile due to a stability agreement that shields the company's massive Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project from higher levies for 15 years, Chief Executive Don Lindsay said on Tuesday. Chile's lower house this month approved a bill that would sharply hike taxes on copper mining to pay for social programs. Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said on Wednesday that Lindsay was referring only to tax agreements related to Teck's operations in Chile, rather than the wider sector.

  • Biden will not impose sanctions on the head of Nord Stream 2, a prized Russian gas pipeline the US has been trying to kill for years

    Despite being opposed to the pipeline, the Biden State Department is waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, Axios said.

  • IDF Says Hamas Technology Compound Targeted in Latest Strikes

    The Israel Defense Forces said they carried out multiple strikes on targets in Gaza on May 19, releasing video showing what they said was a compound belonging to the “technological department” of Hamas being hit.Video also showed what the IDF said was a strike on a Hamas “tunnel shaft.”More than 230 people have been killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to Palestinian health officials and Israeli media. Health officials said 219 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Reports said 12 people have been killed in Israel. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Proposed probe of Capitol riot meets GOP resistance

    A bipartisan measure that would create a commission of experts to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol suffered a significant setback on Tuesday, when the top House Republican leader came out against it. In a statement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, "I cannot support this legislation." McCarthy's rejection disappointed Democrats and Republicans who had hoped to put partisanship aside to probe the Capitol riot. "I'm pissed." The Democratic Chairman of the House Rules Committee, Massachusetts Representative James McGovern, on Tuesday tore into McCarthy for rejecting the probe."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic." The bill was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The January 6th riot came as hundreds of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, interrupting the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory, fighting with police and leading to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.But in its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators. "It was not an insurrection." Republican Representative Andrew Clyde last week went even further, likening the violent mob that vandalized Congress to "a normal tourist visit." Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission also investigate unrelated forms of political violence, including protests against police brutality, and a shooting in 2017 that injured Republican House Whip Steve Scalise. McCarthy is a close ally of Trump, and McGovern suggested that the minority leader was prioritizing the political whims of the ex-president, not the American people."I assume what happened is, Trump got wind that we were doing this, and called up the minority leader and said, 'I don't like it.'" Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she was not surprised by what she called the "cowardice" shown by some Republicans.Her party plans to take up the legislation in the House Wednesday, where they hold a slim majority. Its fate is less certain in the Senate, where it would likely require significant Republican support to clear the chamber.

  • US envoy: Fear of Taliban conquering Kabul are overblown

    Predictions that the Taliban will quickly overrun Afghan government forces and conquer Kabul once U.S. and coalition forces have fully withdrawn are unduly pessimistic, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday. “I personally believe that the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken,” Zalmay Khalilzad told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose members expressed deep worry that President Joe Biden's decision to fully withdraw by September will lead to chaos and intensified civil war.

  • Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

    The woman said she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder from the arrest.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Swiss government stocks up Lonza workforce to help make Moderna vaccine

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government said on Wednesday it recruited 75 people including federal and university employees to temporarily staff facilities at Lonza, which struggled to find personnel to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. In April, the Swiss drugmaker contacted the government for help in finding temporary workers as it sought more people for operations in Visp, Switzerland, where it has built three new production lines to make the Moderna shots. Of 40 million vaccine doses ordered by the Swiss government, so far, 20.5 million are from Moderna.