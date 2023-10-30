Teens hospitalize man who wouldn’t open emergency door at Brooklyn subway station

A pair of teenage boys looking to skip the fare at a Brooklyn subway station attacked a man who wouldn’t open the emergency door for them, police said Monday.

The duo asked the 28-year-old victim to help them sneak past the turnstiles at the Fort Hamilton Parkway station in Dyker Heights around 10 p.m. Sept. 30, according to cops.

After the man refused to open the emergency door for the kids, they pushed and punched him in the head, police said.

The teens took off on foot, leaving the victim with a cut to his head.

Medics took the injured man to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police on Monday released images of the teens in the hopes someone may recognize them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.