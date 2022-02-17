Teens indicted in fatal shooting of 16-year-old who was sitting in car

A Lafayette grand jury handed down multiple indictments, including indicting two teens in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

The grand jury indicted a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old each on a second-degree murder charge.

They are accused of fatally shooting Ja'Nya Hebert on July 11 while she was sitting in a car on Harrington Street.

Both teen boys have been charged as adults. The indictments come after 15th Judicial District Attorney announced juveniles who commit violent crimes would be prosecuted as adults. Advocates have argued punitive measures don't actually work to combat violent crime.

If convicted, second-degree murder carries a life sentece.

Brian Babineaux was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. The 53-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Denise Williams on Oct. 6 after she opened the door to her Essie Street home.

Edward Edmond Jr., 27, of Arnaudville, and Sam Brown III, 30, of Lafayette, were each indicted on a second-degree murder charge and conspiracy to commit a second-degree murder charge.

The men are accused of fatally shooting Keyon Alex on Oct. 8 near a car wash near the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard. Alex died at the scene, police said at the time.

Alex was a native of Arnaudville and lived in Lafayette most of his life, his family wrote in his obituary. He loved being a father to his sons.

The grand jury also indicted 37-year-old Shannon Breaux, of Duson, on a first-degree rape charge. Breaux is accused of committing the crime on Nov. 10, 2011, against a juvenile , according to the indictment.

Louisiana law defines first-degree rape as sexual intercourse committed when one of these circumstances applies: the victim resists the act; the offender threatens harm; the victim is under the age of 13; the offender is armed with a weapon; two or more offenders participated in the act; the victim cannot consent because of a mental or physical condition.

If convicted, it carries a life sentence.

Cavan Nedie, 19, of Youngsville, also was indicted on a first-degree rape charge and a possession of pornography involving a juvenile charge. He is accused of committing the crime on Feb. 12, 2021, against an 11-year-old with the initials K.S.

