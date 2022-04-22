Teens injured in Hamilton drive-by shooting went to nearby bar for help

Apr. 22—HAMILTON — Two teens were injured Wednesday night when someone fired gunshots into a vehicle at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues in Hamilton, according to police.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. while the teens were driving after leaving an nearby convenience store, said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

"They were driving and someone shot into the car," he said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and a 15-year-old boy was injured, apparently by debris, Burkhardt said.

The victims drove to Barney's Bar where police and paramedics were called. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Police said Thursday the shooting was not random and the investigation is going, but patrols have been increase in the area as a precaution.

"We will not tolerate gun violence in our neighborhoods," said Police Chief Craig Bucheit. "This was a targeted act and while we do not believe there is a continuing threat we have increased our patrols in the area as a precaution."

Bucheit said the investigation remains "very active" and detectives have received leads to valuable information about the perpetrators.

If anyone has additional information about this incident they are urged to contact Detective Brian Wynn at (513)868-5811 Ext. 1272.

Dispatchers received five 911 calls from area residents and people near and at the bar. A female caller said she heard gunshots in the alley behind Belle. It sounded like a pistol, the caller told dispatchers.

"Three or four shots. Pop, pop, pop," the caller said.

A male caller told dispatchers someone had been shot and people were "freaking out."

"At Barney's Bar right outside, the shots didn't happen here," the caller said, adding there was a couple "kids in the car."

A caller who was walking near the bar told dispatchers the injured occupants of the car are "very young."

She said one suffered a leg injury and another was "grazed" in the ribs. The victims are heard in the background saying they don't know who shot at them.

Then a male curses and says, "a black SUV," as a description of the the vehicle that drove by occupied by the suspect.

A 911 caller told dispatchers an ambulance was needed at a Fairview residence because an injured teen was being carried there from the area of outside Barney's bar.