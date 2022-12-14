Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say

Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car.

The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.

Police say they canceled the chase and began to search the area for the car.

The vehicle was located flipped over at Highway 29 and Gresham Road. When police approached the car, they spotted two teens, ages 16 and 13, running from the overturned car, they said.

One of the teens was arrested while the other escaped. However, the teen who escaped has been identified, UCPD officials said.

