Teens killed and ate beloved village swan in upstate New York: police

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the killing and eating of a beloved swan in upstate New York.

Police in suburban Syracuse said the trio killed the bird in its pond over Memorial Day weekend, then brought its body to the home of one of the alleged perpetrators, where Faye, the swan, was cooked and served.

Faye and her mate, Manny, have been a part of the village of Manlius, N.Y., for over a decade. They parented four cygnets, who were later found alive by police. Two of those birds were discovered in a store where one of the suspects work. Police say the teen confessed to the crimes. The other cygnets were rescued from the home of a teenager also believed to have been involved in Faye’s killing.

Locals first noticed the birds missing on the morning of Memorial Day. The suspects hopped a fence early that morning to take the swans, police said.

“They believed it was just a very large duck,” police Sgt. Ken Hatter told reporters.

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said Wednesday the cygnets will eventually be reintroduced to their habitat with the help of animal care workers. Manny will be “removed” from the pond and relocated due to fear he could come combative if allowed to stay in the enclosed outdoor area where the trauma occurred.

According to the mayor, swans have been a part of the community for over a century. The village of Manlius sells merchandise featuring swan images.

Two of the teens arrested are minors and the third is an 18-year-old licensed hunter. However, killing swans is not legal in New York, and police said the suspects face charges including grand larceny and criminal mischief.

With News Wire Services