Teens in MAGA hats sparked outrage after crashing the Indigenous Peoples March

A group of young Donald Trump supporters has come under fire after ambushing and taunting a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March on Friday.

On Jan. 18, Washington, D.C. hosted both the Indigenous Peoples March and the anti-abortion March For Life. It was apparently a group from the latter gathering that set off the appalling scene, based on evidence in videos captured at the time.

Footage shows dozens of teenage boys — proudly decked out in Make America Great Again apparel — closely surrounding and mocking a Native American protester. The protester, an older man, is singing the "AIM Song," an intertribal song of honor associated with the American Indian Movement.

The man's name is Nathan Phillips, per Indian Country Today. He's the former director of the Native Youth Alliance and is also a Vietnam veteran who holds an annual ceremony in the Arlington National Cemetery to honor other Native American vets.

The striking moment when a gang of teens surrounded Phillips was captured from several different angles and shared on social media to show just how large and overpowering the mob of chanting and laughing teens was.

After the unexpected commotion died down a bit, Phillips explained in an interview that when he was singing he heard the Trump supporters saying, "build that wall, build that wall."

"This is Indigenous Land you know, we're not supposed to have walls here. We never did for millenniums before anybody else came here we never had walls. We never had a prison. We always took care of our elders and took care of our children. We always provided for them, we taught them right from wrong," Phillips said before deeply exhaling.

"I wish I could see that energy in that young mass of young men down there. To put that energy into making this country really great — helping those that are hungry..." he went on.

Many who saw the incident online were appalled by the behavior of the young men and publicly voiced their concern on Twitter. They also sent love and support to Native Americans everywhere. (Though actions speak louder than words.)

In the video, several of the boys can be seen wearing apparel from Covington Catholic School in Park Hills, Kentucky, and while it's not confirmed all of the people involved attend the school, a majority of Covington's social channels were either set to private or deleted completely sometime after the video surfaced.