Teen's murder case moved to adult court

A teen charged in a robbery that left two dead and one injured was indicted in adult court Wednesday.

Tejuan Johnson, now 18, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He was 17 when police say he was involved in a robbery that left 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones and 19-year-old Logan Lawson dead.

Jones and Lawson were killed in Roselawn in December 2022 in a robbery that investigators say was targeting Lawson.

Investigators said Johnson, Jones and Jaylan Dubose, then 18, were trying to rob Lawson to take money or marijuana. At some point during the exchange, the situation became violent with DuBose and Johnson shooting and killing Lawson, police reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Lawson was with another unnamed teen, who was also armed, and that teen returned fire. DuBose was shot during the incident as well. Court documents don't say whose bullets struck him or 15-year-old Jones.

After the Roselawn robbery, Lawson, Jones and the other teen drove away together and the unnamed teen called 911. They were located in Norwood. Jones died in the vehicle. Lawson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he also died.

Johnson was arrested and charged in December. He has been held at the Hamilton County Youth Center as his trial has progressed.

DuBose, now 19, is also charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. His trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 27.

Photo provided by Enquirer media partner Fox 19.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Case for teen accused in robbery that left 2 dead moved to adult court