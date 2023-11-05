Teens playing with gun shoot themselves in hand, Lauderhill police say

Two teenage boys were playing with a gun Saturday night when a single bullet discharged, striking each minor in the hand, Lauderhill police confirmed Sunday.

Officers found one teen shot in the hand near the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue at about 7:19 p.m. Officers responding to a separate call about 22 minutes later, at the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 56th Avenue, found another teen with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Lauderhill Police spokesperson Sgt. Parys Thomas told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Sunday that both police calls were about the same incident.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in a statement.

“As of now, no charges will be brought against involved parties,” the statement read.