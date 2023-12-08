Teens plead guilty in Covington robbery, fatal shooting influenced by victims' ethnicity

Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in a robbery and double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded early this year in Covington.

As part of 16-year-old Joseph McMeans Jr.’s plea Friday to complicity murder, two counts of complicity to robbery and complicity to assault, prosecutors are recommending he serve a 25-year prison term.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted McMeans and 15-year-old Jamareon Jones-Snapp in June, charging them as adults. The Enquirer only names juveniles charged in crimes when their cases are transferred to adult court.

Prosecutors say the teens fatally shot 23-year-old Selvin Alvarado Xorxe and injured Hector Morales-Saur, then 23, during a robbery on East 20th Street on the evening of Jan. 6.

Xorxe died three days later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While prosecutors say both teens were complicit in the robbery and shooting, it was McMeans who pulled the trigger, striking Xorxe in the head and Morales-Saur in the leg after the two men fought back and tried to flee.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders previously told The Enquirer that the men were targeted because of their ethnicity.

The teens believed Xorxe and Morales-Saur would be carrying more cash, as opposed to keeping it in a bank account, due to the two men being Hispanic, Sanders said.

McMeans' public defender has yet to respond to a phone call from The Enquirer.

Court records show Jones-Snapp pleaded guilty in October to facilitation of murder, two counts of complicity to robbery and facilitation of assault. As part of his plea, Jones-Snapp agreed to testify against McMeans in the event his case went to trial.

Prosecutors have recommended Jones-Snapp serve a total prison term of 15 years.

McMeans is expected to appear before Circuit Judge Patricia Summe for sentencing Jan. 30. Jones-Snapp’s sentencing date is set for Feb. 6.

Both teens are being housed at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lexington, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teens take plea in NKY robbery, shooting swayed by victims' ethnicity