Teens poisoned fish during $380,000 vandalism spree to new Colorado homes, cops say

Three teenagers in Colorado may face burglary charges after being accused of causing over $380,000 in damages through acts of vandalism, deputies said in a news release.

The boys, all between 16 and 17 years old, were accused of breaking into homes under construction in Franktown, Colorado, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in the release. Deputies said they caused $387,247.81 in damages.

They also accused the boys of killing several fish that were inside a greenhouse to fertilize plants. An unknown substance was added to the water the fish lived in, and some of the fish were killed by someone who removed them from their tanks and threw them on the ground, the release said.

Detectives filed the case with the district attorney’s office, recommending that the boys be charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief and animal cruelty.

