Teens in police custody after shot fired in Stoughton home, loaded handgun recovered

The Stoughton Police department arrested two 17-year-old males on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7 after receiving reports of shots fired inside a residence on Elm Street, Chief Donna M. McNamara said in a press release on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the residential neighborhood at around 10 a.m. and surrounded the house out of an abundance of caution, officials said. Two people in the basement of the residence were evacuated.

An unidentified 17-year-old male was called out of the house by police, while the second unidentified 17-year-old male was located during a protective sweep of the home. Both juveniles were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, officials said.

During a search of the home, police recovered a loaded handgun, a spent projectile, and found a hole in the floor.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, both juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm without a Firearms Identification Card (FID) and were transported to Dedham Juvenile Court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Stoughton Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Two juveniles in police custody after shot fired in Stoughton home