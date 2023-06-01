Teens pulled gun on mother, daughter working drive-thru at metro Atlanta Taco Bell, police say

A pair of teens are now in custody after police say they pulled a gun on two women working at a Taco Bell.

According to police reports, a 19-year-old woman was working the drive-thru at the Taco Bell on Bullsboro Dr. in Newnan.

She told police that a silver Ford Focus pulled up to the speaker and was trying to order when they began rushing her and cussing at her after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The young woman says she went to get her manager, who is also her mother. The 40-year-old woman told police that she told the two suspects to either order or leave.

When they pulled around, the two teenagers reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the women.

The daughter closed the window and pushed her mother out of the way before the vehicle left the restaurant.

They were able to describe the suspects’ car and described it as having a donut tire on one of the rear wheels and black duct tape on the windshield.

A short time later, police found the car with both teens inside and found two guns after pulling them over. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Clayton County.

The teenagers were identified Truth Hensley Walker, 18, and Devion A’Mod Hensley, 17. Both were arrested and charged.

Police did not comment on their exact charges. It is unclear which of them was the driver who pointed the gun.

