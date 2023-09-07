Teens pulled out guns on Uber driver, police say. Then they led officers on car chase

Two Miami teens are behind bars after being accused of pointing guns at an Uber driver, stealing his car and leading police on a brief chase that ended in Sunny Isles Beach.

Rogens Lormil Joseph, 18, and a 16-year-old, whom the Miami Herald isn’t naming due to his age, are facing a slew of charges, including carjacking, battery, theft of a firearm and resisting an officer. Joseph was also charged with fleeing police, reckless driving and not having a valid drivers license.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, an Uber driver picked up the two teens near Northeast 146th Street and West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach. They told the driver to stop near Northeast 18th Avenue where, police say, they pointed guns at him and demanded his car.

After they took off, the driver called 911. Police quickly located the car and tried to pull over the teens, but they didn’t stop — instead speeding off and running multiple red lights, according to police.

At some point in the chase, the teens “purposely” rammed into a Sunny Isles police cruiser that had its emergency lights flashing, police say. They subsequently lost control of the car and crashed into a stop sign before bailing in different directions.

The teens were quickly detained, though police say they witnessed the minor throwing away a gun while trying to flee. At some point during the foot chase, a North Miami Beach officer fired his gun, but no one was injured, according to a statement.

Investigators say the guns found on the teens were reported stolen from Hollywood. Police also suspect the teens are connected to a string of armed carjackings and armed robberies in North Miami Beach, North Miami, Hollywood and Miami. On the 16-year-old boy, officers found multiple credit cards, one of which belonged to someone who was previously carjacked in Miami.

Joseph is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond as of Wednesday evening. The 16-year-old is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information should contact North Miami Police Detective E. Papikian at 305-949-5500 ext. 2564.