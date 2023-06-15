Teens responsible for fire that caused massive damage at Canon-McMillan stadium, investigators say

Investigators said a group of teenagers is responsible for causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage at Canon-McMillan High School’s football stadium.

Officials said the fire got so hot, it burned right through the metal bleachers.

11 News found a gaping hole in the bleachers on Thursday, where investigators say they were set on fire overnight.

Fire officials told Channel 11 that immediately, it was suspicious.

“It definitely was very suspicious, no reason for it to burn there, and as hot as it burned to melt that aluminum on the bleachers,” said Fire Chief Tim Solobay.

Investigators believe a group of young teenagers, likely around 8th grade, set the fire that spread to the roof of the concession stand. It happened around 2 a.m.

Police spent the morning reviewing the surveillance video that show the teens before and after the fire.

The state police fire marshall spent Thursday investigating.

Canon-McMillan said they’re waiting for the insurance company report as well as a report from the fire marshall.

They have no estimate on how much damage this caused, but Solobay said he guesses $150,000 at the very least.

