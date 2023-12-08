Teens riding minibike slam into side of dump truck, Florida cops say. 14-year-old dead

One teenager was killed after getting into a minibike wreck, Florida deputies said.

A 13-year-old boy was driving a minibike with a 14-year-old passenger when he crashed into a dump truck shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Hungerford said in a news briefing.

The dump truck was driving in Jacksonville, near an I-95 overpass, and braked to make a right turn, Hungerford said. A minivan was behind the dump truck.

While slowing down behind the dump truck, the minivan occupants saw two teenagers speed by on their minibike, and they shifted from the sidewalk onto the road, authorities said.

When they passed, Hungerford said the teenagers struck the passenger side of the dump truck as it turned.

The minibike ended up under the dump truck’s rear wheels, according to deputies.

Both teenagers were taken to a hospital, and the 14-year-old male passenger died soon after arriving, Hungerford said. The other teenager was in stable condition with minor injuries as of Dec. 7, Hungerford said.

The dump truck driver stayed with deputies at the scene, Hungerford said. Deputies do not believe any of the drivers were under the influence.

