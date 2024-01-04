Teens saw off road signs ‘for fun’ — until officers find them stuck in mud, cops say

A patch of mud cut short a teenage road sign-cutting spree, California cops reported.

Officers responding to reports of a pickup truck stuck in the mud near Santa Rosa around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, discovered a collection of stolen road signs in the back, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 18-year-old driver and teenage passengers admitted to cutting down the signs with a saw “for fun,” the CHP said.

The driver was arrested on felony charges because of the value of the stolen signs, and the teens were released to their parents, CHP officers said.

“Come on it’s kids having fun!” read one comment on Facebook, objecting to the felony charges.

“Who’s laughing now?” read another comment.

Santa Rosa is about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

