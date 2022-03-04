Teens seek to exclude public, suppress evidence

Mar. 4—FAIRFIELD — With a March 24 hearing set to determine whether the two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of a high school Spanish teacher will be referred to juvenile court or remain charged as adults, both now seek to bar the public and media from the hearing.

Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, both 16, of Fairfield, remain in custody at an undisclosed juvenile detention facility on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both have pled not guilty.

They are charged with the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher who was reported missing. She was found dead at a city park she frequented to take walks, her body covered by a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties with signs of head trauma.

Both teens have petitioned a judge to send the case back to juvenile court, while prosecutors say the crimes are heinous and violent enough to warrant charging the teenagers as adults. That issue will be taken up at a March 24 hearing in Jefferson County.

Jensen Nicole, an attorney for Goodale, and Christine Branstad, an attorney for Miiller, have asked the court to exclude the public from that hearing and prevent media coverage of it. Both argue that confidential information is expected to be disclosed during the hearing, which would hinder the teen's ability to secure an impartial jury.

The attorneys also argued that because the proceedings on March 24 "are nearly synonymous" with a juvenile court proceeding, media coverage should be barred. Under Iowa's court rules, media coverage is not allowed in juvenile court hearings. For district court cases, the media can use cameras and other technology to cover court cases if allowed by a judge through a process known as Expanded News Media Coverage.

Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said the March 24 hearing is under the sole jurisdiction of the district court, and conducting judicial business in the open is the American way.

Story continues

Moulding said the state will ask the court to review a confidential report generated by the Juvenile Courts Officer, but that prosecutors won't be releasing information in the report to the public or putting it on the record during the hearing. Moulding said he isn't aware of what other confidential information would be released during the hearing.

"Criminal proceedings in the United States are conducted in the open, which provides the public with faith and confidence in the fair outcome of the case," Moulding wrote. "This is a fundamental cornerstone of our system of justice. We do not have secret murder proceedings in America."

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, a nonprofit government transparency group, says it also plans to resist the motion to bar the public.

This week, Branstad filed a motion to suppress certain evidence and statements, alleging constitutional rights violations by investigators against Miller during the investigation. The court said it would on the motion after determining whether the case will transfer to juvenile court or remain in adult court.

Branstad said on Nov. 4, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Miller's residence where they seized evidence and also brought Miller in for an interview.

However, Branstad said when Miller's mother was presented with a juvenile waiver and informed that law enforcement wanted to speak with her son, she was not informed police believed Miller was a suspect in a homicide investigation. Miller's mother was informed about vandalism at Graber's home, according to Branstad's motion.

Additionally, Branstad said law enforcement did not tell Miller he was the subject of a homicide investigation.

Branstad's petition seeks a court ruling to exclude statements Miller made that day from being brought before a jury, and also to exclude evidence law enforcement obtained on Nov. 4, 2021.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.