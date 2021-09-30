Teens sentenced for roles in fatal shooting of Medina college student

Sep. 30—Two teenagers charged in the murder of Brockport State College student Cheyenne Farewell during a mass shooting incident at a 2020 Lockport Halloween party were sentenced Thursday in Niagara County Court for their roles in the case.

Both of Farewell's parents, as well as three of the five other shooting victims spoke during Thursday's court hearing.

Although reporters were in the courtroom for the proceedings, the names of the teen defendants, ages 16 and 17, are being withheld under provisions of New York's Raise the Age Law, which looks to keep most defendants under the age of 18 out of adult courts.

The 17-year-old defendant was sentenced to a term of 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in August to second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment

The 17-year-old admitted that he fired the eight rounds that slammed through the garage door, striking Farewell and the other victims.

The 16-year-old defendant, who admitted he had the gun, but did not fire it, was sentenced to 18 months to four years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter for "aiding and abetting" the crimes.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges, in the slaying of Cheyenne Farewell, 21, of Medina. Five other individuals, who had been among an estimated 120 people attending the party with Farewell, were also wounded when a hail of gunfire erupted through a side garage door of a home on South Niagara Street at around 12:20 a.m, Oct. 17.

A paroled sex offender, Jonathan S. Frey, accused of driving the two teens to the shooting, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of second-degree hindering prosecution. Frey, 22, of Lockport, was sentenced as a second felony offender to 2 to 4 years in prison

We'll have more on this breaking story later today.