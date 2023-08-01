Have teens at the shore? Wildwood and Ocean City introduce curfews

Wildwood is the latest beach town to crack down on unruly juvenile behavior.

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 2, youngsters under 18 will face a midnight curfew, Mayor Pete Byron said in a recent press release.

The town also will close its beaches to the public from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The changes, which follow the imposition of similar restrictions in Ocean City, are a response to ongoing complaints of teenage behavior, said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.

Bobby Rydell to be remembered Planned statue means 'Wildwood Days' will live on for 60s teen icon

He said the city-wide curfew will allow police "to ensure the safety, not only of our community, but also of the teens themselves."

The curfew ordinance notes unruly crowds of juveniles gathered in Wildwood over the Independence Day weekend, including about 60 youths who took part "in widespread acts of rioting and criminal mischief in and around the Boardwalk in the early morning hours."

Restriction range from the beach to the boardwalk

Jersey shore vacationers are faced with another curfew ordinance effective this summer.

Ocean City in June moved up its beach curfew to 8 p.m. and banned backpacks on the boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Doug Bergen.

Ordinances enacting the changes cited "a strong interest in preserving the city's reputation as America's Greatest Family Resort."

The measures also noted increased juvenile violence and crime in recent years, and said crowds of unruly youngsters on this year's Memorial Day weekend showed previous restrictions were ineffective.

One of the ordinances asserted backpacks have been used "to carry items prohibited by state law" and to inflict injury and damage.

The curfew ordinance also said juveniles are "particularly vulnerable" to taking part in drug offenses and other crimes, or to being "victimized by older perpetrators of crime."

"This problem is not unique to Wildwood. Many towns up and down the shoreline are experiencing increasing incidents," said Wildwood Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons. "It is incumbent upon us to put laws into effect that work to preserve safety and peace of mind for our residents and visitors."

Story continues

Young offenders are to receive two curbside warnings in both Wildwood and Ocean City.

A third incident would result in a "stationhouse adjustment and (having a) parent, legal guardian or caretaker called to develop an appropriate resolution."

Youngsters would not receive a summons or a juvenile delinquency charge in either town.

Both curfews would include exemptions for some youngsters, like those with adults, attending supervised events or traveling to and from jobs.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Wildwood, Ocean City introduce new curfews for teens