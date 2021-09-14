Teens shot in Bristol, police say

Police said they are trying to find out what led to two teens being shot in Bristol Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m., when callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Summer and Main streets. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene that included an unoccupied car, police said.

They said they later learned that two teens, ages 16 and 17, had been in the car. Both have been treated at area hospitals for their wounds and released.

The other juveniles fled the scene, police said, adding that investigators are still in the process of identifying them.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, which they believe involves people known to each other.

”While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking to anyone who may have seen anything,” Police Chief Brian Gould said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Mendela at 860-314-4571.

