Teens shot early Sunday on Muncie's south side; police investigating

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers on the city's south side early Sunday.

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, emergency dispatchers received a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 2700 block of South Mulberry Street shortly after 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims — a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Both were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The male victim was in serious condition, according to Criswell, and was transferred to "another facility," likely in Indianapolis.

The female victim had suffered a "non-life-threatening injury," the deputy chief said.

Neither victim lived at the South Mulberry Street address.

According to police, there was a gathering of about 15 people at a house on Mulberry Street, and shots were fired after "an altercation took place."

"There is no record of any calls of complaints of this gathering on (Saturday) or (Sunday prior to this incident occurring," Criswell said in a release.

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867, or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

