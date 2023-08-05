Teens shot Wednesday on West Plains remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition

Aug. 4—An 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition Thursday after they were shot Wednesday on the West Plains.

The shooting victims gave the two suspected shooters a ride from a casino and fled in the victim's vehicle after the shooting, according to the original sheriff's office release Wednesday.

A caller reported two people were shot Wednesday morning in the 7900 block of West Mission Road and the culprits fled in a white SUV, the release said. Around 8:30 a.m., a caller reported a car in the 2800 block of West Elliott Drive was on fire.

The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday the burned SUV was the same one taken from the victims after the shooting.

Spokane Falls Community College went into lockdown Wednesday morning for nearly 2 1/2 hours as police searched for the armed suspects.

Investigators are searching the vehicle to determine the cause of the fire and to recover any evidence related to the discharge of a firearm, the sheriff's office said. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect evidence and review surveillance video as they work to identify the suspects.

Anyone who has not been contacted by investigators with information regarding the incidents or can help identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10114965.