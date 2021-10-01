Teens sought in string of attacks on Brooklyn seniors

Three seniors were punched out in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sheephead Bay in the span of less than four hours this week, police said Friday.

None of the victims were badly hurt, and the teen suspects are being sought.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect from the first attack, which happened at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, a teen wearing a black balaclava, approached an 81-year-old man on E 27th St. near Ave. X and pretended to need directions.

“Where is the B44 bus?” the victim was asked.

But as he began to answer, the suspect punched him in the face and ran off. The victim was bruised but did not need medical attention.

Police later learned about another assault, starting about 25 minutes later, when a group approached a 64-year-old man near Ave. U and E. 29th St.

No words were exchanged this time, but the victim was punched in the face, causing a bruise that medics treated at the scene.

In the last attack, at 8 p.m., a 76-year-old woman was walking on Ave. Y near E. 29th St. when she was approached by a suspect and asked a question.

As she began to answer, police said, she was punched in the face. She, too, was treated by medics for a bruise.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888-577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.