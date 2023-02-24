Teens stab classmate in head with scissors over $400 fanny pack, Florida cops say

Two high school students attacked a classmate in a school bathroom and tried to steal his designer fanny pack, according to Florida authorities.

A school safety officer at Sandalwood High School heard a call for assistance on his radio at about 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officer went to the nurse’s office where he found a student bleeding from a wound above his ear.

The student told the officer two teens had jumped him in the bathroom and tried to take his Supreme fanny pack, which is worth around $400, the report says. One of the teens stabbed him in the side of the head with a pair of scissors, according to the report.

Officers arrested the two, who are both 14. One was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property, according to the report. The other was charged with armed robbery and battery causing bodily harm.

Sandalwood High School Principal Saryn Hatcher said in a statement sent to families that the school was placed under a “code yellow” while police investigated the incident. Code yellow requires all students and staff members to stay in their classrooms but also signifies that there is no immediate threat to people in the building.





“What happened today was absolutely unacceptable, and it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes,” the statement says.

Sandalwood High School serves grades nine-12 and enrolls about 2,841 students, according to U.S. News and World Report.

