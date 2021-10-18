Teens stab a rideshare driver after he refuses service, Colorado cops say

A rideshare driver was hospitalized on Monday after a group of teenagers assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times, Denver police said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight. The driver informed the group of five teenage boys that he could not fit them all in his car, and a verbal altercation ensued before escalating into a physical fight, police told Denver7 News.

Police said the teens stabbed the driver twice in the stomach and back area before leaving the scene, Fox 31 reported.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet.

No arrests have been made in the case, Denver7 News reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

