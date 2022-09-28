Teens steal 82-year-old’s gift to his wife, then steal his truck, Pennsylvania cops say

Two teenagers are accused of robbing an 82-year-old man in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania mall, then stealing his truck, police say.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 10, and police in Abington Township released surveillance footage of the teens on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Police said the 82-year-old victim was leaving Willow Grove Park Mall when one of the teenagers “struck him in the back of his head with a hard object.”

“This is a hold up. Give us all your money,” the two teenagers told the man as he was forced to the ground, according to a police news release.

The teenagers are accused of stealing a gift the man had purchased for his wife. They then stole his 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck, police said.

The truck has not been found as of Wednesday, and police continue to search for the teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1100.

Abington Township is about 15 miles north of Philadelphia.

