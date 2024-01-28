Teens steal from REO Town stores in daylight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two stores in Lansing Thursday were victims of what they call a “Flash Mob Robbery.”

In broad daylight, store camera footage caught five teens stuffing their bags full of items from Deadtime Stories: True Crime and Other Books in REO Town. The owner said two people from the group distracted her as the others searched for things to steal. It wasn’t until a day later that they found out they had become a crime victim.

“I was contacted from another shop owner that realized they had taken a lot of things from her,” said Deadtime Stories owner Jenn Carpenter. “She asked me to check my camera footage, and as soon as I pulled it up, my stomach dropped, because the footage was of them stuffing their bags worth of hundreds and hundreds of dollars in merchandise.”

The store owners weren’t the only ones who were shocked by what they saw. One of the thieves looked straight into the camera–ironically, wearing a Christian music festival sweatshirt.

Five teens stole from Deadtime Stories in broad daylight. (Deadtime Stories: True Crime and Other Books)

Carpenters said that in just 15 minutes, the group took more than $1,300 worth of merchandise before heading across the street to target other stores.

“This was a coordinated thing. A van pulled up and dropped them off on the corner,” Carpenter said. “They had cups from Auntie Anne’s in the Lansing Mall, so they had just been at the mall. And in one of my videos, you hear them mention Old Town and how they were going there next.”

In total, the owner says, the group of teens took more than $2,000 worth of goods from two stores in REO Town.

But this spree of thefts may be coming to an end. Carpenter said an official from a local school identified the teens and passed the information to the police.

