Teens suspected in vehicle break-ins

Aug. 20—HIGH POINT — Two teenagers thought to be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins, some resulting in gunfire when the owners interrupted them, were arrested this week but later released by a judge, the High Point Police Department said.

One incident the morning of Aug. 12 resulted in shots being fired in the 4600 block of Village Square Court and hitting multiple vehicles as well as one residence.

On Wednesday, police saw a vehicle on Van Buren Street that looked like one that had been reported as related to the break-ins. As officers investigated the vehicle, they developed probable cause for a search warrant for the residence there and found a key fob for a vehicle that had been reported stolen, two pistols and marijuana, police said. The stolen vehicle was found in the 500 block of Academy Street.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged by juvenile petition with two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and a 16-year-old male was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, police said. Their names were not released because they are charged as juveniles.

Both were released after a judge did not grant a secured custody order to hold them.

Both also are on probation related to previous juvenile offenses, police said.

High Point police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into the break-ins. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.