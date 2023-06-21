Teens target dozens of vehicles for smash-and-grab crimes at Conyers subdivision, hotel

Police say teenage thieves broke into dozens of vehicles over the past two days. They stole many valuables, and at least two guns.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting for months about smash-and-grab crimes across metro Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at a Conyers hotel where thieves hit cars and trucks Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hotel surveillance video captures the smash and grabs thieves running and firing multiple gunshots at someone who tried to stop them from breaking into a car.

They then make their escape by jumping into a car and driving off.

Sabrina Fania says her window was shattered.

One of more than a dozen vehicles hit in the hotel parking lot early Wednesday morning. The smash-and-grab thieves made off with firearms.

“They are using this opportunity to steal valuables and guns to commit other violent crimes,” Sgt. Quantavius Garcia with the Conyers Police Department said.

Police believe the smash-and-grab crew was made up of at least four teenagers.

They suspect the same gang swept through a Conyers subdivision early Tuesday, breaking into vehicles and also stealing a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nathan Read came out to find his truck windows smashed.

“Just a $20 pair of Foster Grant sunglasses and a flashlight,” Read said.

A crew arrived to replace his glass.

“I’ve had to take off work and get this taken care of,” Read said.

The thieves also broke into an unmarked car of a Conyers detective who lives at the apartment.

They didn’t find guns but took something else.

“There were two vests, his SWAT vests and regular patrol vests taken from the vehicle. That equipment has been recovered,” Garcia said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the gunfire in the hotel parking lot.

Police say teen thieves are getting brazen and greedy in their quest for free firearms to sell or use for other crimes.

“This is very alarming. We have not had this many car break-ins in a while. So we are taking this very seriously,” Garcia said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are working to get a better description of the sedan and SUV, used by the smash-and-grab thieves.

IN OTHER NEWS: