Teens & Taxes: What Can My Teenager Deduct on Their Taxes if They Have a Part-Time or Full-Time Job?

If your teen worked a full-time or part-time job in 2021 for the first time, they might be facing another milestone in their life this April: filing tax returns. Your teenager must file federal and state taxes if they received a W-2 form showing earned income exceeding the standard deduction of $12,550.

However, many adults find they can reduce their tax burden by itemizing deductions. Working adults often have many deductions, including:

Mortgage interest (up to specific limits).

Health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket medical costs (if they exceed 7.5% of your adjustable gross income).

Childcare expenses.

Business expenses.

However, most teens who aren’t in college don’t have significant deductible expenses. It’s highly unlikely their itemized expenses would exceed the standard deduction. If your teen earned more than $12,550 in 2021, a tax preparer or accountant would probably advise them to take the standard deduction.

Hopefully, taxes withheld from your teen’s paychecks will cover their entire tax liability for the year and they won’t have a tax bill in April. If your teen owes money after filing this year, you might talk to them about changing the amount withheld from their paycheck for 2022 to avoid a tax bill in the future.

