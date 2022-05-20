Teen's testimony prompts trial order in molestation case

May 20—A 15-year-old girl testified Thursday that a Carthage man sexually molested her on two occasions in 2020.

The girl's testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court was sufficient to convince Associate Judge Joseph Hensley that Jose A. Alberto-Garcia, 38, should stand trial on two counts of third-degree child molestation.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 6.

The girl said the first time the defendant had touched her inappropriately was in January 2020 shortly before she turned 13. She said he touched her inappropriately again that same month.