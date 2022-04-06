Teens threaten Jewish children with sword, knife, crowbar in unprovoked Upper West Side hate crime

A trio armed with a sword, knife and crowbar threatened a group of Upper West Side Jewish children in the latest anti-Semitic attack to hit the city, police said Tuesday.

The harrowing clash comes as hate crimes against Jews have more than tripled so far this year, according to NYPD statistics.

The six Jewish victims — the youngest 12, the oldest 16 — were nearing the corner of W. 86th St. and West End Ave. when three teens stormed up with weapons in hand about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

“You’re Jewish, we’re going to come get you,” one of the teens warned, according to cops. “We fight dirty. We don’t fight clean!”

The teen with the sword lunged at the victims but never made contact, cops said. Nobody was hurt during the bizarre encounter.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

On Tuesday detectives released surveillance images of the three suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

It was the second anti-Semitic incident to happen in the city in two days, cops said.

On Friday night in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a 21-year-old Hasidic man was jumped by six teens in an unprovoked beatdown, cops said. One of the attackers, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested shortly after the attack.

As of April 3, cops were investigating 86 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city, more than three times the 24 incidents investigated this time a year ago.

Anyone with information regarding the Upper West Side attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.