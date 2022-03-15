Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say.

Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.

While investigating the fatal shooting, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office learned the teens had the pistol to shoot at targets outside. When they finished, authorities say they went inside and were “attempting to place it back in the gun safe when the gun discharged.”

It is believed the gun was fired on accident, officials say, though the incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the teens or say how they knew each other.

“Services are being provided to assist both families in this tragic incident,” officials said. “Our hearts and prayer(s) go out (to) both families.”

Butler is about 65 miles south of Kansas City.

