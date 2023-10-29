Teens try to rob, then shoot man in south Sacramento. Deputies say he was helping friend

One person was shot in an attempted robbery Saturday night in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

About 10:15 p.m., the office reported in a news release, its communication center received a single-round ShotSpotter activation near the 400 block of Cuny Avenue. Police found a shell casing and some blood, but no victim. About 20 minutes later, the release stated, a man with a gunshot wound to his leg was dropped off at a nearby hospital.

“Sheriff’s deputies’ investigation revealed the victim had gone to the location to pick up a friend and was approached by four teenage males who attempted to rob him,” according to the release. “One of the suspects shot the victim in the leg, and all four suspects fled on foot.”

The man is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking people with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-875-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

People can remain anonymous and any tip that results in an arrest is eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.