Teens used ovens, ‘potentially dangerous’ machines at Crumbl Cookies locations, feds say

A Utah-based cookie company is facing nearly $58,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states, labor officials said.

In Crumbl Cookies locations across the country, including Utah, California and Washington, federal investigators found violations that affected 46 minors, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 20 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In an emailed statement to McClatchy News, Crumbl Cookies said it takes “any violation of federal labor laws very seriously.”

“We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws,” the statement said. “We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law.”

The company went on to apologize to employees affected by the violations, stating it is “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance at every Crumbl location.”

Some violations involved minors, many 14 and 15 years old, working longer than or later than allowed by law, while others pertained to the franchises allowing children to operate ovens and other “potentially dangerous” machinery, the release said.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” Betty Campbell, a federal administrator over the Wage and Hour Division, said in the release. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Most of the violations were in Utah, affecting 18 minors at four locations, according to the release. Other violations were reported at three franchises in California, one in Washington, one in New Hampshire and one in Tennessee.

A Utah-based cookie company is facing nearly $58,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states, labor officials said.

Crumbl Cookies, based in Lindon, operates bakeries and shops across the country with “more than 600 locations in 47 states,” the release said.

Story continues

Crumbl Cookies sues two competitors over ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Bakery featured in TLC reality show shut down for health violations, D.C. officials say

Boise Bench community rallies behind bakery, other business at Hillcrest Shopping Center