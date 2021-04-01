Teens who vape marijuana can have more lung damage than those who vape nicotine, study suggests

Julia Naftulin
·3 min read
vaping men young adults
Men vaping. Nick Ansell/PA Wire/Getty Images

  • A March study found that teens who vaped weed had more severe lung problems than teens who vaped nicotine or nothing at all.

  • Nicotine vape users also had some damage but not as much as the weed vape users.

  • Health experts have warned of long-term lung damage from vapes after an uptick in cases in 2019.

A new study adds to mounting evidence that vaping marijuana is harmful for a person's lung health and can lead to respiratory problems like chronic wheezing.

A March 3 study from researchers at the University of Michigan analyzed the health data of 14,798 teens who vaped marijuana, nicotine, or didn't vape at all.

They found that those who used marijuana vapes were twice as likely to develop wheezing and chest problems than teens who didn't use vapes at all. Nicotine-only vape users also had more lung damage then never-users, but slightly less than marijuana vape users.

"In short, it is all bad but if you also vape cannabis you have a greater number of unhealthy respiratory symptoms than if you just smoke cigarettes or marijuana, or vape e-cigarettes," Carol Boyd, lead study author and director of the University of Michigan's Center for Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health, said in a press release.

"Without a doubt, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for lungs. However, vaping marijuana appears even worse," said Boyd.

Vaping is marketed as a safe alternative for smoking. Research suggests otherwise.

As vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity over the years, sellers have marketed them as smoking cessation devices that are safer than traditional cigarettes.

Though vaping doesn't release the same carcinogens smoking does, it comes with its own set of risks whether it's a nicotine product or a marijuana one.

Vape pens typically use marijuana extracts in the form of liquid-filled cartridges that are attached to the pen and then inhaled. This means smokers are inhaling concentrated contaminants and carcinogens that go directly into the bloodstream, Dr. Jeff Chen, the founder of UCLA's Cannabis Research Initiative and co-founder of direct-to-consumer clinical trial initiative Radical Science, previously told Insider.

These contaminants are introduced to a vape pen when the weed is grown and the extract is created and packaged.

According to Chen, pesticides, fertilizers, and even heavy metals may touch a cannabis plant in the growing process. These toxins can also affect a person smoking marijuana through a pipe or bong, but vape pen users could be exposed to an especially concentrated form.

A carrier agent may also be added to a marijuana extract so it heats and burns more smoothly through the vape pen. These carrier agents, like glycerin, also contain carcinogens and, according to Chen, "at high temperatures, these contaminants can turn into even more harmful things."

Read the original article on Insider

