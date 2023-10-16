Teens went to a home in the Florida Keys — and threatened a deputy inside, cops say

Two Florida Keys teens were arrested Sunday after they threatened a Monroe County deputy at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy found the two 16-year-old boys outside his Stock Island home around 4:15 a.m. after noticing his front door was open, according to the sheriff’s office. One of them told the deputy, who was not identified: “I know you are the police, I don’t care, and I will kill all of you,” and, “I will come back and kill you all,” sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Both boys, who the Miami Herald/FLKeysNews is not naming because of their age, were arrested later in the day on charges of burglary with assault on a law enforcement officer, threatening a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

“I will not tolerate threats of violence against my personnel and I want to commend the deputies and detectives who worked so quickly to find and arrest those responsible for making these threats,” Florida Keys Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement.

According to the arrest report, the teens went to the house to confront the deputy’s son over a girl he is dating.

Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield said he plans to charge the boys, who were in Department of Juvenile Justice Custody Monday afternoon, as adults.

“This type of criminal activity is very concerning,” Mansfield said.