Teens working at south Charlotte Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

Two teenagers were working at a Bojangles restaurant in south Charlotte when it was robbed this past weekend, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Documents obtained by Channel 9 say the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bojangles on South Boulevard near Arrowood Road.

According to police, two 16-year-olds were working when someone walked in through the back door and “brandished a firearm at the victims.”

Police say the robber then took cash from the registers and ran back out through the back door. The teens weren’t reported to be hurt.

The suspect hasn’t been caught yet, and no description was given.

Channel 9 reached out to Bojangles for more information on the robbery.

