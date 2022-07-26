Teens as young as 14 can work in NC. These are the industries that hire in Charlotte

Fast food and retail jobs can be a great way for teens as young as 14 to earn money during the summer.

Many teens in North Carolina can still get jobs while school is out, but there are laws regarding employment for minors that restrict the type of work they can do and how long they can be on the clock.

The unemployment rate for the food service industry rose slightly, from 5% in May to 5.1% in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, signaling that there are plenty of restaurant jobs open for youths looking for work in that industry.

Here’s how many hours kids can work, what jobs they’re allowed to have, and businesses in Charlotte that hire young teens.

RELATED: Looking for a summer job? Here’s where in North Carolina you can earn some extra cash

Charlotte businesses that hire young teens

Fast food restaurants in Charlotte like Chick-fil-a and McDonald’s hire teens as young as 14 for front-of-house positions. Teens can also apply for cashier, floral clerk, and bagger positions at Publix.

Some restaurants and retail stores are owned by franchisees who set their own minimum ages for employment. If your teen is interested in working at a nearby establishment, they should contact the owner to determine whether they’re eligible to work there.

How many hours can children work in North Carolina?

According to the N.C. Department of Labor, teens are allowed to work:

Up to three hours a day when school is in session, and eight hours a day when school is not in session.

Between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. when school is in session and between 7 a.m.-9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day.

Up to 18 hours per week when school is in session or 40 hours per week when school is not in session.

Only outside of school hours.

During the school year, 16- and 17-year-olds who are enrolled in grades 12 or lower cannot work between 11 p.m.-5 a.m. when they have school the next day unless an employer gets permission from a parent or school principal, according to NCDOL.

Story continues

Jobs teenagers are allowed to hold

Teenagers who are 14 or 15 years old can work in retail, food service, service stations, and in some offices, according to NCDOL. They are not allowed to work in manufacturing, at construction sites, or where alcohol is sold.

Kids under 17 also cannot work in hazardous and detrimental occupations, including:

Manufacturing and storing explosives

Logging and saw milling

Exposure to radioactive substances

Slaughtering or meat-packing

Wrecking or demolition operations

Roofing operations

Excavation operations

Work is not permitted for children under 14 unless they are employed by their parents, are newspaper carriers or in modeling or acting, NCDOL said.