Teenshotnear Yale New Haven Hospital not intended target, police believe

Jul. 31—Jacobson reiterated that police do not believe that either the hospital or any of its personnel were targeted in the shooting. He said he is working with Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell to keep the area around the hospital safe.

About six shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday. Security notified police a girl had been wounded in the parking lot outside the pediatric entrance, said police Capt. Rose Dell. The girl was brought to the pediatric emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, Dell said.

The victim has been released from the hospital, police said Tuesday. Police and their partners will be providing services to help both the victim and her family recover, Jacobson said.

Investigating officers found four fired cartridge casings at the scene. Dell said officers reviewed security footage and saw two involved vehicles: a silver Kia SUV and a black Hyundai Elantra.

Investigators determined the shooting was not a deliberate attack on the hospital nor its personnel, Dell said. Video surveillance footage revealed that two vehicles were chasing each other near Howard Avenue and Park Street.

Police found both vehicles abandoned but still running at Asylum Street and Sylvan Avenue, Dell said. Both vehicles had been reported stolen, she said.

Incidences of motor vehicle theft are up considerably this year over last, with a 56 percent increase year to date over 2022, according to Police Department CompStat statistics, although Jacobson said he was not in a position to draw any direct link between increased vehicle theft and violent crime.

For one thing, "We have 30 less shootings than last year" at this time, Jacobson said, although "we do have an increase in homicides."

Police also are seeing "an uptick" in the number of shots fired, he said.

There were 38 motor vehicle thefts from July 24-30, 23 from July 17-23, 12 from July 10-16 and 12 from July 3-9, according to the most recent CompStat report. There were 67 motor vehicle thefts over a recent 28-day period, up 28.8 percent from 52 during the same period in 2022.

Jacobson has met with the Yale Police Department and Protective Services of Yale New Haven Hospital to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the facility in response to the incident, and has promised to bring those involved to justice, stating: "We will not accept that a 13-year-old was shot in our city."

Anyone with information contact the Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).