TeensWork Alachua seeks local businesses, students for summer employment program

TeensWork Alachua (TWA) — a collaboration between the Children’s Trust of Alachua County and Goodwill Industries of North Florida — is seeking local businesses and applicants to participate in the upcoming Summer 2024 TeensWork Alachua Internship Program.

The program provides eligible students ages 14-18 with paid internships, on the job training and employability skills workshops that prepare students to succeed in employment. Eligible Alachua County students are employed by local businesses and are assigned a TWA job coach who acts as a liaison between the student and the partnering business.

Currently, the organization is looking to match local businesses with interns. Applications for student interns and businesses are due by April 30.

In addition to paid internships, students receive job readiness, financial wellness and soft skills training with the support of a job coach. Job coaches partner with students during onboarding, training and navigating their work experience. One of TWA’s primary goals is to help Alachua businesses create a talent pipeline for teens 14-18 years old.

TWA completed its 10-week Fall Leadership Series with 31 students trained in soft skills and leadership development. Community leaders from Alachua County met with students and shared their leadership journey. Twenty-four students received the Florida Ready to Work Certification.

“TeensWork Alachua and the Fall Leadership Series are great examples of how we are building momentum across this community for our young people to succeed, far beyond their school years,” said Marsha Kiner, executive director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County. “We are investing in each of these young leaders, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments over these past few months.”

The program is in partnership with Goodwill Industries of North Florida.

“Our goal is to break down barriers to employment, so by helping facilitate the program we are helping to train Alachua teens to become a thriving part of the area’s workforce and economy. TeensWork provides invaluable mentorship, hands-on training, practical real world work experience that sets them up for future success,” said David Rey, CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida.

Alachua County students interested in participating in the summer TWA’s 2024 worksite program and businesses looking to request interns, please visit https://goodwillnorthfl.org/teenswork-alachua/ for more information.

