TEEX announces new cybersecurity certificate series

Nov. 29—COLLEGE STATION — With the growing frequency, sophistication and magnitude of cyber attacks around the world, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) has established a new cybersecurity certificate series to help the public and private sector protect their organizations and data.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the five-certificate series is developed and delivered at no cost by TEEX's cybersecurity team, which has decades of experience in private industry, critical infrastructure, military and government cybersecurity applications. The first two certificates offer a combination of instructor-led and online courses; the remaining three certificates are taught online only.

"No industry, community or individual is immune to cyber risks," said Diane Cornwell, TEEX cybersecurity training manager. "This certificate series provides critical information for employees at all levels of government and industry, as well as private citizens, on how to prepare for and mitigate a cybersecurity incident."

The first of the five certificates, Cybersecurity Essentials, provides an understanding of the importance of cybersecurity and strategies to protect individuals and organizations from being victims of a cyber attack. The second certificate, Cybersecurity Preparedness, provides participants with information about how to prepare for, respond to and recover from cyberattacks. Cybersecurity Awareness is the topic of the third certificate, which introduces participants to the basics of cybersecurity and how to be a good steward of electronic information. The fourth certificate focuses on Cybersecurity Risk Management, and the fifth, Technical Cybersecurity, is geared toward information technology professionals who are interested in learning more about cybersecurity or are involved in developing secure software and networks.

The courses in the certificate series are certified by the American Council on Education for recommended college credit, if desired, at the completion of each certificate.

More than 100 individuals have already applied for the program.

To learn more about the TEEX Cybersecurity Certificate Series or to register, visit the Cybersecurity Certificate Series Catalog or contact one of our experts at [email protected] or (979) 431-4837.

Also, TEEX is registering participants for its Cyber Readiness Summit at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in San Marcos, February 13-15, 2024. Designed with everyone in mind, the summit will feature experts who specialize in making complex topics accessible and relevant to those who want to protect their business or organization from cyber attacks.