Teflon Trump: Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago - how the political trial of the century panned out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Johnson
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump attorney Bruce Castor - Senate Television
Trump attorney Bruce Castor - Senate Television

Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history.

TUESDAY

On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case.

In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life".

It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals.

But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor - US Senate TV/Reuters
Trump lawyer Bruce Castor - US Senate TV/Reuters

Democrats said the trial was constitutional as the crime they were about to outline was committed by a president when he was still in office.

Republicans said you can't convict a former president.

The Democrats' opening argument was accompanied by powerful video footage. In retreat, Trump’s legal team hastily reshuffled their defence, pushing Bruce Castor, a former district attorney who declined to prosecute Bill Cosby ahead of David Schoen, who once represented the Ku Klux Klan.

The result was a rambling and often incoherent mess.

Republicans lost a vote, allowing the trial to start.

Mr Trump was said to be apoplectic in his Mar-a-Lago resort, “borderline screaming” at the speech.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, the eight Democrat prosecutors worked in tandem to show how Mr Trump spent claiming election fraud that encouraged the mob.

Jamie Raskin, the lead Democrat, was overcome with emotion as he told the Senate how he had to apologise to his family for telling them he was safe to go to the Capitol before they watched rioters storm his work place on live TV.

When he gathered himself, Mr Raskin pointed the finger of blame at Mr Trump, who was, he said, “no innocent bystander.”

"The Commander in Chief became the Inciter in Chief of a dangerous insurrection," said Mr Raskin.

It was "The greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States."

And then came a 13-minute video of the events of January 6, including never-before seen footage from inside the Capitol building.

The footage was played on a high volume for maximum effect and some senators even got out of their seats to get a better view of the screen.

There were desperate calls for backup by police. Panicked Senators running through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers trying to hold their lines and push the rioters back.

But, crucially, the video started with Donald Trump’s speech at his ‘Save America’ rally at around 12:30pm.

Mr Trump told the crowd: “We fight like Hell and if you don’t fight like Hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In his closing remarks, he added: “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

By 1:49pm a riot was declared, the video showed.

The chilling clips clearly had a lasting impact on some senators.

Republican Mitt Romney, who was shown running for safety down a hall in Congress, said he, like every other senator, was watching the video for the first time. Mr Romney told reporters he had no idea how close he was to the rioters.

"It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes," he said. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional".

THURSDAY

On Thursday, the prosecution said if Mr Trump is not impeached, he or his future imitators could do it all again.

They went through Mr Trump's public flirtations with violence, which go back to his campaign for the Republican nomination in 2015.

That year, he suggested a crowd at one of his rallies should "knock the hell out of" any protesters, adding: "I will pay for the legal fees, I promise." The prosecutors also cited Mr Trump's diffident response to the murder of anti-fascist activist Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The prosecutors also argued that the groups and activists behind the Capitol riot had long signalled their capacity for violence, describing a similar invasion of the Michigan state capitol last April, and a later plot to kidnap Michigan's governor Gretchen Whitmer.

There, again, they pointed to Mr Trump's behaviour: he had tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" two weeks before the Capitol event, and responded to the plot against Ms Whitmer by criticising her for not saying "thank you" and reiterating his demand to "open up your state".

When the Prosecution rested, all eyes were on the Republican Senators, 17 of whom would need to vote to convict. While some said they were “keeping an open mind” and “waiting to see all the evidence” others, including Josh Hawley said there was "Nothing new here for me at the end of the day."

FRIDAY

The four-man Republican defence team had a lot of catching up to do.

Speaking before proceedings, President Biden, on a walk around the White House gardens told reporters he was "anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up."

But when Michael van der Veen, a personal injury lawyer from Philadelphia stood up, he had ideas of his own.

He accused Democrats of "constitutional cancel culture" and a "monstrous" act of political vengeance designed to stop him running for the White House again.

The former president's legal team said his comments telling followers to "fight like hell' before the US Capitol siege on Jan 6 were free speech, and politicians had been saying similar for hundreds of years.

The word “fight” echoed around the Senate chamber hundreds of times. Most were in the context of fighting an election, or fighting for the people, but there were some more sinister instances - including when Joe Biden said he’d like to “beat the hell out of Donald Trump” if they were still in High school.

They were turning the argument back on the Democrats. But it was not a direct response to the question - Did Donald Trump incite an insurrection on January 6?

Mr Van der Veen said: "History will record this shameful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democratic party to smear, censor and cancel not just President Trump but the 75 million Americans who voted for him.

"It is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance. This case, unfortunately, is about political hatred. The Democrats hate Donald Trump.”

On Donald Trump telling his supporters to “fight like hell” and “stop the steal,” Mr Van der Veen said: “These are not the words of someone inciting a violent insurrection."

The defence rested its case after less than four hours.

It was a far cry from the mess of their Day One opening arguments. The constant hammering of the claim that Democrats are just as inflammatory will have done much to win over Trump supporters across the country - and the 74-year-old himself, still resting in Mar-a-Lago.

It may have also been enough to win over some Republican Senators, who praised the “good job” the defence team had done.

SATURDAY

Saturday The day was earmarked for closing arguments, paving the way for a verdict sometime in the afternoon.

With Mitch McConnell, the Republican senate leader, telling colleagues that he would vote for Mr Trump’s acquittal, the slim chances of the former president being convicted receded into the distance.

Then Jamie Raskin, the lead House manager, threw the proceedings into disarray by announcing he wanted to subpoena Jaime Herrera Beutler, the Republican congresswoman.

On Friday night she had tweeted out details of conversation that Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader, had with Mr Trump as the mob stormed the Capitol on January 6.

It confirmed reports that Mr Trump had told Mr McCarthy: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

It was damning stuff, suggesting Mr Trump was indifferent to the mayhem which was unfolding.

The Trump defence team was furious, many had already booked flights home. In response they threatened to call dozens of witnesses of its own including House speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

Chaos ensued. Two Republican senators, Utah’s Mitt Romney and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson clashed.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader called a recess to allow negotiations between both sides to continue.

Meanwhile outside the chamber QAnon-supporting congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene rounded on Ms Herrera Beutler, warning that millions of Mr Trump’s supporters were watching.

Shortly after 1pm Mr Raskin had a change of heart, suggesting that a statement from the Washington congresswoman would suffice and witnesses would not be needed.

It cleared the way for both sides to submit their closing arguments.

The Senate voted 57-43 to find Mr Trump guilty, falling short of the 67 Senators needed to secure a conviction.

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers fight impeachment managers over the word 'fight'

    Earlier this week, Democratic House impeachment managers pointed out that then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight" 20 times during his speech that preceded their deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • Acquittal, but Not Vindication

    The impeachment trial is hurtling toward a conclusion, after brief drama over potentially calling witnesses. Former President Trump is almost certain to get acquitted, but it won’t be much of a vindication. His conduct in the post-election period and on January 6 will blight his reputation forevermore. He waged a dishonest and poisonous campaign to overturn the election that culminated in a mob disrupting the counting of electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The new videos played by the House managers at the trial brought home again the national embarrassment of that day, with top elected officials scurrying for safety as the rabble descended. The House managers were at their strongest describing Trump’s conspiracy-laden effort to reverse the election result, his long catalogue of inflammatory comments, and his dereliction of duty in failing to urge the rioters to cease and desist as early and forcefully as possible. All of this is damnable, inarguably so. The weakness in their case stems from the defects of the article of impeachment itself, which both goes too far and not far enough. At the core of the article is the contention that Trump incited the crowd to attack the Capitol, that he “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” This suggests an element of intent that the managers couldn’t prove. On the other hand, incredibly enough, the article doesn’t even mention Trump’s conduct during the riot, when he continued to criticize Mike Pence as he was being targeted by the mob, and that he went AWOL as allies begged him to tell the rioters to stand down. Trump’s defense team didn’t have good answers — or really any answers — when queried in the Q&A about what Trump was doing in these hours. If House Democrats hadn’t rushed to impeach Trump in an afternoon, they might have written a more airtight article. As it is, a number of Republicans will conclude, reasonably enough, that Trump is still guilty. If he hadn’t falsely insisted that he’d really won the election in the most incendiary terms and promoted a protest on January 6, there would have been no rabble to run out of control in the first place. On top of this, his pressure campaign to get Republican officials to throw the election to him in key states was intolerable in its own right. We hope Republicans voting to acquit largely on process grounds — a post-presidency trial is unconstitutional, it’s time to move on, etc. — will at least speak forthrightly about the president’s misconduct. This has been a quickie impeachment, running about a month from beginning to end. But the underlying events, and Trump’s unforgivably reckless behavior, will long reverberate.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Biden administration has “deep concerns” about WHO’s COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • White House says staffer who harassed reporter has been suspended for one week

    President Biden’s communications team says they won’t be firing a staffer who threatened and made misogynistic comments to a reporter last month.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump's acquittal is not foreordainedImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Bidens view Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn

    First lady Jill Biden has a valentine for the American people: giant pink, white and red hearts bearing calls for “unity,” “hope” and “love” installed early Friday on the North Lawn of the White House. “I just wanted some joy,” the first lady told reporters during a surprise visit to the lawn with President Joe Biden and their two German shepherds, Champ and Major.

  • ‘Have him testify’: Democrats dare Trump impeachment lawyers to provide exculpatory evidence

    Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly harangued Democrats for lack of proper ‘investigation’ before trial

  • US demands more info from China about start of coronavirus outbreak

    The United States has "deep concerns" about the early findings of an expert investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China and is asking Beijing for more information, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Saturday. The statement came days after a World Health Organization team of inquiry returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic, with no clear finding on the origin of the virus. Members of the WHO team had to walk a diplomatic tightrope during their stay, with the US urging a "robust" probe and China warning against politicizing the issue. "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," Sullivan said. "It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government," he continued. And he called on China to "make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak." A WHO expert also voiced frustration Saturday over the lack of access to raw data during the recent mission to China, saying more was needed to detect possible early Covid cases. "We want more data. We have asked for more data," Peter Ben Embarek, who headed WHO's expert mission to Wuhan, told AFP in an interview. The mission to Wuhan, where the first cases were spotted, failed to identify the source of the virus. But it poured cold water on the theory backed by former US president Donald Trump that it leaked from a virology laboratory in the Chinese city, calling it "extremely unlikely". Beijing has repeatedly floated the theory that the virus was instead brought to China through packaging on products such as frozen seafood - a theory the WHO team did not rule out. Experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal. Sullivan, in his statement, expressed "deep respect" for the WHO, which the US under President Joe Biden is rejoining. The Trump administration moved to quit it, saying in July 2020 that the agency was under China's sway and had produced an ineffectual virus response. But, Sullivan added, "re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO's credibility is a paramount priority." At a press conference Friday in Geneva alongside Wuhan mission leader Peter Ben Embarek, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team had conducted a "very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances." "Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and studies," Tedros said. "Some of that work may lie outside the remit and scope of this mission," he added. "We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that takes us closer to understanding the origins of the virus." Since the virus emerged in China in December 2019, it has killed at least 2,384,059 people worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday. A top European health official cautioned on Friday that the virus could continue circulating indefinitely. "It seems very well adapted to humans," Andrea Ammon, the head of the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told AFP. "So we should be prepared that it will remain with us. It wouldn't be the first virus that is with us forever."

  • Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

    At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. Iranian authorities sent fire engines and ambulances across the border, while scores of locals fought the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala before it was brought under control. Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were asked for assistance to help contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near site of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster

    At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded and almost 850,000 households left without power, authorities said.

  • Analysis: Trump will use his acquittal to relaunch political warfare

    Remember Sarah Palin? She lives in Alaska now, and you don't hear much about her. There are senior Republicans who hope Donald Trump will similarly become a voice at the fringes of the party, shouting into the wind, a subject for the occasional "Where are they now?" TV segment. But that is certainly not how the former president envisions his future, and the future of Republicanism. Instead, Mr Trump intends to use his impeachment trial as a launching pad for a forceful return to the political stage. Even if he does not run for the White House again himself he intends to dominate the landscape. Mr Trump is looking ahead to holding rallies, although that would not be "immediate," an adviser told The Sunday Telegraph. The former president plans to target his enemies and back Republican candidates loyal to him in next year's congressional elections, both financially and in person. He is sitting on an election war chest of $30 million, raised in the final months of his presidency. Mr Trump will probably also keep his profile high with paid speeches, which he is entitled to do as a private citizen, like Bill and Hillary Clinton before him. That could mean making appearances around the world - including the UK. He is also keen to look at new business ventures globally, including potentially new hotels. But a plan for a television station was said to have been rejected for now in favour of promoting existing supportive ones.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Andrew Yang’s Baseless Call to Retire the New York City Flag

    On February 1, Andrew Yang — the New York author, entrepreneur, nonprofiteer, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate now running for New York City mayor — tweeted that the official flag of his adopted city, a flag that has iconically flown over the New York skyline since 1915, should be offhandedly retired and replaced with a less “old” design. “The colors are based on the Dutch Prince’s flag. . . . The seal is old,” Yang asserted, referring to the official NYC seal borne by the flag. “Corey Johnson [speaker of the NYC Council] proposed having a new flag designed by artists in New York as a symbol of civic pride,” Yang declared — and Yang apparently agrees with him: “I like the idea of a more modern flag for NYC.” In Mr. Yang’s philosophy, longevity is evidently no sign of success. Forget the flag design for a moment. Why the worry about the flag’s age? New York City itself was first settled in 1624 and is, therefore, centuries older than the flag Yang thinks is too geriatric to represent it. Should New York City, or New York State itself, therefore be abolished? Surely not. Oldness qua oldness is not an argument against the NYC banner. Yang needs a better argument to convince New York to abolish the iconic flag designed by the 1915 mayor’s committee. So enough with mere age as an argument. What of the flag itself? Should New York City’s banner be cast into the dustbin of history? Before June 1915, New York City had no official flag, and used, on an ad hoc basis, an unofficial white banner bearing the city seal. “Up to the present time,” as reported in Seal and Flag of the City of New York (published in 1915), “the City of New York has never possessed an official flag in any true sense of the term.” Mayor John Purroy Mitchel appointed a citizen-led committee to produce an official flag and to introduce a historically informed, standardized version of the city seal. The occasion was the 250th anniversary of the installation of the first mayor and board of aldermen of the City of New York in 1665, marking the beginning of “New York City” under the English and the end of Dutch rule over New Amsterdam — aside from a period in 1673–74 when the Netherlands regained control. The blue-white-orange tricolor produced by the mayor’s committee and approved by the city aldermen in 1915 was a smashing victory of design, and has flown proudly and distinctively over New York’s skyline for the last 105 years. The city flag and the seal that it bears combine the colors of the Dutch Republic’s flag with a “distinctively American” eagle crest on the city’s English-style arms, creating a bold emblem that unmistakably represents New York and its past. The flag was intended to showcase the identity and genesis of a fiercely proud American city. It was consciously created to evoke the heritage and history of New York and of New Amsterdam before it. The apparent “oldness” of the emblem is intentional, not accidental. But it appears that all this history is lost on today’s anti-flag crowd. Flag of New York City The design coup of the New York City flag is that it succeeds as a bold and energetic-looking symbol in a way that is in fact fostered, not obscured, by its roots in the past. It also has the official bearing necessary for a city such as New York. While modern flag designers often criticize the practice of putting seals on flags, if any design were an exception to this rule, the NYC flag would be it. The design works, and has for 105 years. Why punish this flag for its success? The same can be said of the design of the seal itself. When introducing their version of the city seal to the board of aldermen for approval, the 1915 Art Committee answered an expected criticism of the design. The committee’s response anticipated the complaints made by Yang over a century later: “It is in no sense a new design,” John B. Pine of the official Art Committee said, “and any criticism that it is not beautiful or that it does not meet heraldic requirements is irrelevant.” He added, No doubt, a more beautiful seal could be designed, but we regard it as of far more importance to perpetuate the seal which was adopted by the Common Council in 1686 and which ever since that date has been used by the City but with slight modification as the symbol of its corporate entity. (These words are found in the above-mentioned book, Seal and Flag of the City of New York. As it happens, John B. Pine himself edited the handsomely bound volume, which was officially authorized by the mayor’s seal and flag committee. It is a great read for anyone interested in the history of Gotham’s civic symbols. One can find it both at the NYC Public Library and online. It gives an in-depth background of the city’s emblems and brand-new official flag. Fittingly, it is bound in the blue and orange tinctures of the city flag. Evidently, the publisher did not share Yang’s qualms about the “Dutch Prince’s” colors.) Anyone concerned that the seal on the city flag is “old” has missed the boat with his concern by a good hundred years. The seal was already of venerable age in 1915, when the art committee and aldermen enthusiastically affixed it to the new Gotham tricolor. Far from deficient in civic pride, the flag was meant from the start to be a grand, civic-minded project that would foster pride in a great American city. Citizen-artists already designed the current flag, so retiring it would achieve nothing but to obscure their work. It would create the same wrong that a “new flag” would supposedly remedy. This suggests that those opposed to the flag do not understand its history, and view it as fair game to create excitement and novelty for a civic pet project. Finally, New York City is far from the only city or county that features the old Dutch, New Amsterdam colors. I am a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, New York, which draws from this aesthetic as well. But at least the NYC flag incorporates the Dutch colors in upright bars. With its orange-white-blue horizontal tricolor, the Dutchess County flag is an exact reproduction of the Dutch Prinsenvlag, distinguished only by the county seal. Ulster County is in the same predicament, as is Albany, the capital of New York State. Yang’s home county of Westchester, fittingly enough, also conspicuously bears the Dutch kleuren on its flag. Americans have stubbornly showcased their heritage through civic symbols throughout the nation’s history. Before sounding another flat-noted judgment on a classic American emblem like the NYC flag, Mr. Yang and his anti-flag allies should recognize that fact. After all, the American flag itself bears the title “Old Glory” — and not as an insult. Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its original publication.

  • 'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

    Heavy snowfalls have buried Moscow in massive snow piles, disrupting transport, delaying flights and making it tough to get around for pedestrians braving strong winds and temperatures of minus 15 Celsius (5 Fahrenheit). The snowfall started late on Thursday and was expected to end on Sunday. Russia's emergency service advised people to stay away from trees, warning of winds gusts of 18 metres per second (40 mph).