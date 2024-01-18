Tega Cay granted permission to cull more deer

A South Carolina community is allowed to cull more deer after it was previously granted permission to cull 80.

Tega Cay has a deer overpopulation problem. Nearly a year ago, we reported that Tega Cay had about 349 deer per square mile in the community of about 10,000 people along Lake Wylie.

Neighbors say they eat plants from their gardens and leave their waste behind, which has become a nuisance.

It’s a contentious issue for the city; some residents want the deer to be eliminated, while others don’t want anything to be done to them.

Last month, Tega Cay’s city council voted to cull 80 deer. Since then, the town has requested approval to cull 80 more. On Thursday, that request was approved.

In the meantime, city council is waiting for Clemson University to approve a birth control method for deer overpopulation. Deer would be shot with darts full of PZP, which is a fertility-control vaccine.

The Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society presented city council members with the PZP option in early November, saying it could reduce the thousands of deer in the area.

